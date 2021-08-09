YFValue (YFV) Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00828293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00102853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00040678 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.