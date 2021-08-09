YOYOW (YOYOW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $300,620.00

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. YOYOW has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $300,620.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOYOW has traded up 19% against the dollar. One YOYOW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.00814388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00098887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00039472 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW is a coin. It was first traded on August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,049,007,931 coins and its circulating supply is 501,208,460 coins. YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org . YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

