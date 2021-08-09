Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $89.58. 23,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

