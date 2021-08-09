Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATY. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

