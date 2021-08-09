Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

