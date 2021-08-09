Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.