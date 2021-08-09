Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $167,649,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,595,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

