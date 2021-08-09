Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $143.79. 83,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,225. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.74. Match Group has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

