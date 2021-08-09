Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.20). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,840,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,871,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.