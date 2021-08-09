Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $1.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.12. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.31.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,623. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.94. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $415.34.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

