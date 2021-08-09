Zacks: Analysts Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.54). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCYX. Aegis dropped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 45.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

