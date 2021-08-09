Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.57). Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Copa by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Copa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.65. 228,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,855. Copa has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

