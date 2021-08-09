Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOR. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

KOR stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.16. 5,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

