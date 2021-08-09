Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. NICE posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,884,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,664,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after buying an additional 232,328 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,743. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.18. NICE has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.