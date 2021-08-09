Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.79. 731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $59.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

