Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.35 Million

Brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post sales of $9.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.06 million and the highest is $9.50 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

SBBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of SBBP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,830. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.