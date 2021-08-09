Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Endeavour Silver posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%.

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $788.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.34.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

