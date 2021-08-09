Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post $0.69 EPS

Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $118.14. 13,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,446. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $122.59. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

