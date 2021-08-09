Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,829. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.