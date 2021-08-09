Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of ASMB opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 177,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.