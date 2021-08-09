Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Assertio has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $54.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

