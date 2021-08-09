Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Hold

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

BKH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,304. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Hills by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

