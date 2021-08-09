Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Sell

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

NYSE PHI opened at $25.04 on Friday. PLDT has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.06.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $992.03 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PLDT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 5.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in PLDT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter worth approximately $819,000.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

