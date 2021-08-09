Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $1.65 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,910 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 735,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 129,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

