Zacks Investment Research Lowers aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Sell

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.70 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $75.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

