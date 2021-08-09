Zacks Investment Research Lowers Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

WTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.99.

WTTR stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

