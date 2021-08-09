Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

GENI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of GENI opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

