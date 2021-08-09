Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.22.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 84.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 143.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

