Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to “Buy”

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.01.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $3,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XPeng by 3,346.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

