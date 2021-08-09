Zeepin Price Tops $0.0008 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $423,199.59 and approximately $55,517.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00133442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00146506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.51 or 0.99944177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00787168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

