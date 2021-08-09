Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $344,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $668,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,590 shares of company stock worth $23,409,099 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $128.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

