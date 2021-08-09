Zilliqa Trading Up 11.1% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $106.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00358175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.39 or 0.00960086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa's total supply is 14,876,442,418 coins and its circulating supply is 11,584,975,265 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

