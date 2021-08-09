Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Shares of ZG opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zillow Group by 2,204.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

