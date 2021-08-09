Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $103.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 645.29, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.51. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Burney Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 175.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

