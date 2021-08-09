Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $103.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 645.29, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.51. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
