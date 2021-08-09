Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $681,234 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

