ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

