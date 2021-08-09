ZKSwap Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001839 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $165.54 million and approximately $18.91 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00143617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00149142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,696.09 or 1.00214129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.59 or 0.00777634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

