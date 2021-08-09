Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $206.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $201.88 on Monday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

