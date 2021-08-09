ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.74 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,400,937.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock worth $574,380,685. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

