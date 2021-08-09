Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Zovio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZVO. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ZVO opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,193,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zovio during the first quarter worth about $1,654,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.