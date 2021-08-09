ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ZTE alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZTCOY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

ZTCOY opened at $7.58 on Thursday. ZTE has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTE (ZTCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.