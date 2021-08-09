ZumCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 58.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.