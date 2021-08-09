Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Zymeworks stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zymeworks by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

