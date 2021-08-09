Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $12.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.75 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.37.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zynga by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,269,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 181,825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 250.9% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 184,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 93.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

