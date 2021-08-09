Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZNGA. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.37.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

