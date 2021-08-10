-$0.05 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $253.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 967,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 709,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

