-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 38.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,066. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 million and a P/E ratio of 77.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

