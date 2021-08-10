-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). Anixa Biosciences also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,827.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIX stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

