$0.68 EPS Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

