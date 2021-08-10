$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.90. General Mills reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 104,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,269. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

