$0.91 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.89. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.47. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,572. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

